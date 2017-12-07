News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

Abbas says Jerusalem is eternal Palestinian capital, dismisses U.S. peace role

Reuters
Reuters /

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that Jerusalem was the "eternal capital of the State of Palestine" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he was recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

In a pre-recorded speech played on Palestine TV, Abbas rejected Trump's announcement which included a decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, a move he said was "tantamount to the United States abdicating its role as a peace mediator."

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Back To Top