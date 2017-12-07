Mexico says will keep its embassy in Israel in Tel Aviv

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it will keep its Israeli embassy in Tel Aviv, following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to move the nation's embassy to Jerusalem.

Mexico will continue to adhere to United Nations resolutions recognizing the status of Jerusalem, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Mexico will continue to maintain a close and friendly bilateral relationship with the state of Israel, as evidenced by the recent visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to our country, and will also continue supporting the historical claims of the Palestinian people," the statement read.



