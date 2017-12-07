Hamas urges action against U.S. interests over Trump's 'flagrant aggression'

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian Islamist group Hamas said U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and decision to move the U.S. embassy to the city was a "flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people".

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, urged Arabs and Muslims to "undermine the U.S. interests in the region" and to "shun Israel."



(Writing by Ori Lewis)