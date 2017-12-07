JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will deliver a televised speech on Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's anticipated announcement that Washington recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a Palestinian official said.

Palestinian leader to respond to Trump's Jerusalem announcement in TV speech

"The president (Abbas) will first listen to President Trump's speech, and will then give a response," the official told Reuters, adding that the remarks would be broadcast on Palestine TV.

Trump's announcement on Jerusalem, a city at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was set for 1 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far held off on commenting explicitly about Trump's planned policy shift.



(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Alison Williams)