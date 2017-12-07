News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Driver continues holding onto his can of drink as his car inundates with water
'Makes me angry': Driver's relaxed attitude to sinking 4WD divides opinion

Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote later on Wednesday on whether to send its tax legislation to a conference to hammer out differences with the U.S. House of Representatives' version of the plan.

Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell

Senate to vote later on Wednesday to work with House on tax bill: McConnell

Speaking on the chamber's floor, McConnell also said Congress later this week would pass a short-term continuing resolution measure to continue funding the federal government while lawmakers work on a longer-term spending bill. He did not give any dates.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Back To Top