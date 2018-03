BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government on Wednesday condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, Syrian state news agency SANA said.

"(The move) is the culmination of the crime of usurping Palestine and displacing the Palestinian people," SANA said, quoting a Foreign Ministry source.



