Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Three-year-old missing for 18 hours found in 'Easter miracle'

Woman reveals heartbreaking reason McDonald's 'sacked' autistic brother

Yahoo7 /

A woman has lashed out at McDonald's, claiming the company "sacked" her autistic brother because his "hands were a little too shaky".

Angelica Martinez from Miami in the US, posted two photos of her brother Alex on Twitter and said he was excited about working at the fast food chain.

"My brother was fired from McDonald's slowly based off discrimination," Ms Martinez claimed on Twitter.

Ms Martinez said her brother Alex was excited to be working at McDonald's. Source: Twitter

"He has mild autism and was super excited about starting his first day. Not even a week in and they let him go," she said.

"Their reasoning: 'His hands were a little too shaky when he gets anxious'."

Her post has been retweeted almost 80,000 times and has over 2000 comments.

Ms Martinez told The Metro that her brother was still getting used to the register.



"His hands were shaky because he’s still getting used to the register. He just needed a little more time to be completely used to it, and the shakiness would have gone away and not be as apparent," she said.

"But he wasn’t given that chance."

It's understood McDonald's told Alex's grandmother that he couldn't go back to his part-time job and that his family were "heartbroken".

"My brother has been looking for a job for quite some time now. He finally got an opportunity – you don’t understand how happy he was," Ms Martinez said.

Alex was let go by the company. Source: Twitter

Anthony Greenwood Sr, owner and operator of the McDonald’s franchise, said the company has investigated the claims.

"I am working with my restaurant team to fully understand the situation," he said.

"At my restaurant we have a long standing history of creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace.

"I am committed to providing training and development opportunities for all and value the contributions of all members of my crew."

Twitter responses were in support of Alex with one person even starting the hashtag 'Justice for Alex', while others told of their own struggles.








