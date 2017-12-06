News

The chilling stick figure drawing found on a child's homework that led to a man's arrest

Yahoo7 /

A man was arrested in the US after school staff found a drawing of a gunman shooting people outside a burning school on a child's homework.

Florida man Robert Paul Alexander Edwards, 33, was arrested and charged with making a written threat to kill or do bodily injury, Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said, NBC News reports.

The drawing, done in pen, depicts a school building in flames and a person shooting several other people, with two more people lying on the ground in what appear to represent pools of blood.

Edwards allegedly drew this picture found on a child's homework. Source: Gulf County Sheriff's Office

The words "Pew, Pew, Pew" are written next to the gunman.

Harrison said there was no reason to believe that Edwards intended to carry out the implied threat but said it has to be taken seriously.

"Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously," he said.

Investigations carried out confirmed that it was Edwards who drew the image and not the unidentified student.

Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested. Source: Gulf County Sheriff's Office

"This action was perceived as a potential threat and immediate action was the only recourse," Gulf County Schools Superintendent Jim Norton said in a statement to US broadcaster WJHG.

"These matters will never be taken lightly and they may not be simply considered erring on the side of caution."

If Edwards is convicted, he could face as long as 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

