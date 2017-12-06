Dad boards plane to discipline son in another state after seeing shocking video

A trio of brazen vandals, who helped destroy a man’s Christmas decorations, have learnt that if the police don’t catch you, your parents will – even if they live in a different state.

Joe Stricker sent police CCTV from the front yard of his Colorado home when three men pulled up in a white sedan and brazenly destroyed his decorations before stealing a festive dinosaur.

Among the thousands of people who viewed the footage online was the father of one of the men seen vandalising the display.

Not content with a stern phone call, the furious father boarded a flight to Colorado and within hours, eight people from two different families were at Mr Stricker’s door, apologising for the actions of the men.

Mr Stricker said he and his wife discussed what punishment should be enforced upon the men.

"The individuals were cited, not arrested, by our request, and they will have to go to court and pay fines,” he told American Media Outlet 9NEWS.

“A very understandable and fair punishment agreed upon by both parties. We ended on great terms and we forgave them for their actions. It was very honourable for them to take full responsibility for their actions."

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office cited three men, aged 21, 22, and 27 in connection with the vandalism and issued them summonses.

"I would have done the same if my kids made a mistake, we are only human and people make mistakes. But, there are always consequences for your actions," Mr Stricker added.

"The big deciding factor for me and my wife to continue with the prosecution process was that they were in their twenties and not 16-years-old.”