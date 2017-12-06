Homeless man scores $500k from GoFundMe after selfless deed, reveals how he will spend the money

A homeless veteran, who gave his last $20 to a woman who ran out of petrol in a rough neighbourhood, has been given more than $500,000 through a GoFundMe page.

When Kate McClure, 27, ran out of gas on an interstate highway in Philadelphia, Johnny Bobbitt Jr came to her aid, walking a few blocks to purchase her some petrol with the little money he had to his name.

"He told me to get back in the car and lock the doors. A few minutes later, he comes back with a red gas can. Using his last 20 dollars to make sure I could get home safe," Kate said last month.

It's safe to say the 34-year-old never expected exactly what impact that kind gesture would have on his life.

Ms McClure, who started the GoFundMe page for Mr Bobbitt, has now revealed how he will be spending the $526,000 (US$400,000).

“We’ve received a lot of comments and questions about what Johnny’s plans are for this money and how it will be used," Ms McClure revealed.

“The first thing on the list is a NEW Home which Johnny will own!!

"He will never have to worry about a roof over his head again!! Second will be the dream truck he’s always wanted.. ... a 1999 ford ranger.”

Ms McClure added that both a bank account, that will give him a small salary until he finds a job, and a retirement fund had also been set up in Mr Bobbit's name.

“And lastly, he will be donating to a few organisations and people who over the last couple of years have helped him get through this rough patch in his life," Ms McClure said.

“This is a well thought out plan that Johnny, his lawyer and financial adviser came up with in order to give Johnny the means to acclimate back into a ‘normal’ life and also to protect him and ensure he has a bright future.”

She said Mr Bobbit is now dying to thank all of the people who donated and helped remove him from the streets.

“The next update you receive will be from Johnny himself. He finally got his new computer and he is dying to thank all you personally.”