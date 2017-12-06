News

Trump speaks with Palestinian leader Abbas - source

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday amid reports the United States is planning to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a source familiar with the call told Reuters.

A senior administration official said last week that Trump would likely make the announcement on Wednesday, a decision that would break with decades of U.S. policy and could fuel violence in the Middle East. Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said the president had not yet made a final decision.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina ChiacuEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

