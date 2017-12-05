News

Arab League says death of Saleh risks 'explosion' in Yemen: MENA

Reuters
Reuters /

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the killing of Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh saying his death threatened to cause an "explosion" in the Gulf country's security situation, Egypt's MENA state news agency reported.

The Arab League's general secretariat also condemned the Houthi movement which killed Saleh as a "terrorist organization", demanding that the international community view it as such.
"All means must be used to rid the Yemeni people of this nightmare," it said, referring to the Houthis.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem and John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)

