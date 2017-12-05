Philippines' Duterte orders police to provide active support in drug war

News

Reuters
MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police to actively support the drugs enforcement agency in his war on drugs, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

The drugs enforcement agency, known as PDEA, will remain the lead agency in the war on drugs, but the spokesman, Harry Roque, said the police along with other agencies "shall resume to provide active support to PDEA," citing a memorandum signed by Duterte.
Duterte suspended the police's anti-narcotics operations in January, after questions were raised about police conduct.


(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Neil Jerome Morales)

