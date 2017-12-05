News

Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia said on Monday any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem before a final settlement is reached in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would hurt the peace process and heighten regional tensions.

"Any U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem prior to a final settlement would have a detrimental impact on the peace process and would heighten tensions in the region," Saudi Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman said in a statement.
"The kingdom's policy - has been - and remains in support of the Palestinian people, and this has been communicated to the U.S. administration."

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, editing by G Crosse)

