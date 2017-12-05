U.S. corporate alternative minimum tax should be removed: House Republican

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The alternative minimum tax on corporations, which had been included in the U.S. Senate's tax bill, should be eliminated in the final legislation, Kevin McCarthy, the No. 2 Republican in the House of Representatives, said on Monday.

"I think that has to be eliminated because that would destroy R&D," McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC. " ... Especially when you look at California, the engine that actually creates from a lot of entrepreneurs and others, that should be eliminated for sure."

