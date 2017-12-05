DUBLIN (Reuters) - British and European Union Brexit negotiators have reached agreement on a deal for all Irish issues, including the maintenance of regulatory alignment on the island to avoid a hard border, two Irish government sources told Reuters.

Brexit deal agreed on all Irish issues: Irish govt. sources

"Agreement has been reached on an overall deal for the Irish issues," one of the sources said.

"The key phrase is a clear commitment to maintaining regulatory alignment in relation to the rules of the customs union and internal market which are required to support the Good Friday Agreement, the all-island economy and the border."



