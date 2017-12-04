Golf-Woods ties for ninth in Bahamas as Fowler wins with closing 61

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods proved he could be competitive again, playing some of the best golf of his comeback with a final-round four-under 68 to tie for ninth at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Sunday.

No one could match Rickie Fowler, though. The world number nine birdied his first seven holes and won the elite event by four strokes thanks to a course record 11-under par 61 that left him at 18-under 270 for the tournament.

Overnight leader Charley Hoffman (72) faded to second at 274 with England's Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Jordan Spieth (69) tied for third at 12-under 276.

Many wondered how Woods would do in his first tournament in nearly 10 months following spinal fusion surgery and the answer was a positive one, especially on the final day. Pain free, the former world number one struck for six birdies and an eagle at the Albany course before two closing bogeys. He also had a double bogey. "I showed some good signs," Woods told NBC Sports after finishing the four days at eight-under 280. "I hit some really good shots out there (and am ready for) a bright future.... and no pain." (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)