News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

U.N. chief urges end to air, ground assaults in Yemen

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged warring parties in Yemen to stop all ground and air assaults and called for a resumption of all commercial imports into the country because "millions of children, women and men risk mass hunger, disease and death."

A Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa, local media said, lending support to former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh after he signaled he was abandoning his support of the Iran-aligned Houthis - a shift that could pave the way to end three years of war.

(Reprting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Back To Top