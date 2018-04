WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday that he is optimistic the Senate and House of Representatives will reach a conference agreement on tax legislation that can be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

"We'll be able to get to an agreement in the conference. I'm very optimistic about it," the Kentucky Republican told ABC's "This Week" program.



