(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump says never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn

Flynn is the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian attempts to influence last year's U.S. presidential election. Trump fired Comey from his post in May.

"I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!" Trump tweeted.



I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)