News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three dead in France in jihadist shooting spree (clone 39610176)
Gunman identified after three shot dead in France terror attack

Trump says never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday he never asked former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump says never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn

Trump says never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn

Flynn is the first member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered by special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian attempts to influence last year's U.S. presidential election. Trump fired Comey from his post in May.

"I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie!" Trump tweeted.


(Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Back To Top