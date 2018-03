CAIRO (Reuters) - Former Egyptian prime minister Ahmed Shafik, whose family say was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrived in Cairo on Saturday, airport sources said.

Egyptian ex-PM Shafik arrives in Cairo, say airport sources

In a surprise announcement from the UAE where he has been based, Shafik, a former air force commander, said on Wednesday he would run for president in an election set for around April 2018.



