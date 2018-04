Police have found the nine-year-old Sydney boy with a mild intellectual disability who went missing overnight.

Mario Caruso was last seen about 4.30pm on Friday at Balgowlah in the Northern Beaches, and his family were gravely concerned.

But on Saturday afternoon, NSW police confirmed the nine-year-old had been located "safe and sound."

He is being reunited with his parents.

"Police would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance," a spokesperson said.