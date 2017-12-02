News

Kushner, former Trump adviser McFarland spoke with Flynn about Russia contacts: CNN

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and former adviser K.T. McFarland were the Trump transition officials who spoke to former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn about his contacts with Russian officials, CNN reported Friday.

McFarland went on to serve in the Trump White House and has been nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to Singapore. CNN also reported she met with investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is looking at contacts between Russians and the Trump administration.

(Reporting by Justin Mitchell; Editing by David Alexander)

