Zimbabwe court postpones former finmin Chombo bail hearing-state radio

Reuters
Reuters /

HARARE (Reuters) - A Zimbabwean court has postponed former finance minister Ignatius Chombo's bail hearing to next Tuesday, state radio reported on Friday.

The High Court had been due to sit for the hearing on Friday. Chombo, detained by the military before Robert Mugabe resigned as president, is accused of corruption, including trying to defraud the central bank in 2004.
His lawyer says Chombo will deny the allegations at his trial.


(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Alison Williams)

