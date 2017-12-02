News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canadian cruise drug mule jailed in NSW (clone 39922466)
Cruise ship cocaine smuggler, 24, breaks down in tears as she's jailed

India's Wipro faces lawsuit by National Grid US

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd <WIPR.NS>, India's No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009.

India's Wipro faces lawsuit by National Grid US

India's Wipro faces lawsuit by National Grid US

The lawsuit was filed by the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC <NG.L>, Wipro said. http://bit.ly/2BBlAD2

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, related to Wipro's work to set up a new software back-office system for the National Grid's U.S. business, the British utility firm said on Friday.

"The rollout of the new system was hampered by many technical issues, resulting in substantial damages and millions of dollars of additional costs to stabilize the system," National Grid said in an email.

Wipro said earlier the lawsuit related to an enterprise resource planning implementation project, which the Indian company joined in 2010 and completed in 2014.



(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Back To Top