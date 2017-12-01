'Bully' who mocked, king hit man with cerebral palsy jailed for six years

WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT: A man caught on CCTV sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy has been sentenced to six years in jail in the US.

'Bully' who mocked, king hit man with cerebral palsy sentenced

Barry Baker, 29, was with friends at a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pennysylvannia on May 10 when he came across a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy.

Police say Baker began making fun of the 22-year-old as he entered the store, mocking how he walked, Global News reports.

When the victim got back out of the store, Baker mocked him again and began to imitate how he moved.

As the victim stood in front of his vehicle, Baker sucker punched him in the face, according to police.

The 22-year-old fled around the corner of the store to escape Baker.

The entire ordeal was captured on video.

“The defendant’s actions in this case are appalling,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn told NBC Philadelphia.

“You wonder what would make an individual treat somebody like that.”

Police received a call from the victim and Baker was arrested for his actions.

During his hearing, Baker asked the judge for leniency, saying he wanted to rebuild his life.

“I want this behind me,” he said.

“I want my life back. This will affect me for the rest of my life.”

However, the judge labelled Baker a "predator".

“You are a bully,” the judge said.

“You are a predator. You are a coward. In 18 years on the bench I have never had such tangible evidence of someone’s moral compass being so askew.”

“This defendant is a bully. Every decent citizen should be outraged by the defendant’s conduct,” Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

“The victim is to be commended for keeping his cool and notifying the police.”

Baker's defence attorney said he was drunk the night of the punch at 7-Eleven and had mistaken the victim for someone with whom he had an altercation earlier.

Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder caused by brain damage or a developmental issue, affects body movement and muscle coordination. It can impair people’s reflexes, posture, balance and speech.