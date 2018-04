WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rex Tillerson will remain as U.S. secretary of state, the White House spokeswoman said on Thursday, amid reports Tillerson will be removed in favor of Mike Pompeo, who is currently CIA director.

"When the president loses confidence in someone, they will no longer serve here," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said when asked about reports of a staff shake up.





(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)