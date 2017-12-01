News

Trump to give State of the Union address on Jan. 30: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation by Congress to deliver a State of the Union address on Jan. 30, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters on Thursday.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan extended the invitation to Trump earlier on Thursday to make the address to Congress. The speech, typically given every year of a president's term except the first, reports on the current condition of the United States and allows the leader to outline legislative and other priorities.

(This story corrects date of address in 1st paragraph to Jan. 30, not Jan. 20)

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

