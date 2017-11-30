British minister hopes condemnation of Trump tweet has impact

LONDON (Reuters) - British interior minister Amber Rudd said on Thursday she hoped Britain's condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trump for retweeting material from a British far-right group would have an impact.

"I think we all listen more carefully, perhaps, to criticism from our friends than from people who we don't have a relationship with. So, I hope that the prime minister's comments will have some impact on the president," Rudd told parliament.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday that Trump was wrong to have retweeted posts from the Britain First group.



(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)