MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday allegations that Russian athletes used doping during the 2014 Sochi Olympics were "political manipulations" in a new anti-Russian campaign.

Russian PM says doping allegations part of new anti-Russian campaign

"That (Sochi Olympics) was a brilliant victory and no foreign forces can make us believe the opposite ... This angle has become a cornerstone of the political campaign against Russia," Medvedev said in an interview with Russian television channels broadcast live.
The International Olympic Committee is re-testing all Russian athletes' samples from the event after Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow's discredited anti-doping laboratory, blew the whistle on what he said was a state-sponsored doping programme.

(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

