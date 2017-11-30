News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
fire triple fatal
Man and two children killed in devastating house fire

GSK starts big African study of injectable drug to prevent HIV

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - ViiV Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline Plc's HIV unit, said on Thursday it started an African study to evaluate long-acting injectable drug for the prevention of HIV infection in sexually active women.

The cabotegravir study seeks to enrol 3,200 women aged 18 to 45 years from sub-Saharan African countries, ViiV Healthcare said in a statement.
The HPTN 084 Phase III study will evaluate injections given every two months, ViiV Healthcare said.
The study is being conducted through a public-private funding by ViiV Healthcare, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the company said.
Viiv Healthcare in 2016 had started a large study on HIV-uninfected men and transgender women who have sex with men to test an experimental long-acting injection for preventing the virus that causes AIDS.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Akshay Lodaya)

Back To Top