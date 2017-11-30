Father stabbed to death defending eight-year-old son from sneaker thieves

A father was stabbed to death by a group of teenagers after they allegedly attempted to steal his son's joggers.

US man Jose Malave was stabbed earlier this month at his home in the US state of New Jersey, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

The 30-year-old was stabbed at about 7pm on Tuesday, November 14 outside his Jersey City home after he tried to defend his eight-year-old son from being robbed of a pair of joggers, US broadcaster WHIO TV reports.

It's understood the alleged thieves had approached his son earlier that day and when they failed to steal the joggers, returned later that night and fatally stabbed Mr Malave, the family told police.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection the murder and charged as a juvenile.

A second suspect, Nasiar Day, 19, was taken into custody two days after the death and was charged with an array of offences including murder.

NJ.com reports Mr Malave died in front of his girlfriend and four of his 11 children.

Responding police officers found him lying in a “lifeless state” in the doorway of the family’s apartment, prosecutors said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Malave's grieving sister Yesenia Malave said she didn't know how to express her grief.

“I wish I would have one more day with my little brother to tell him I love him,” Ms Malave wrote.

“You could be down and he was the one who could bring your life up,” she told NJ.com.