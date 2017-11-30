News

U.N. tells North Korea envoy that Pyongyang must stop 'destabilizing steps'

Reuters
Reuters /

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman met with North Korea's Ambassador Ja Song Nam on Wednesday to tell him Pyongyang must "desist from taking any further destabilizing steps" after the country launched another ballistic missile.

"During the meeting, I stressed that there is nothing more dangerous to peace and security in the world than what is happening now on the Korean Peninsula," Feltman told the U.N. Security Council during a meeting on North Korea's most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile test yet.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool)

