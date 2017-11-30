News

France's Macron urges China, Russia to support North Korea sanctions

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he was counting on U.N. Security Council members China and Russia to step up sanctions on North Korea after its latest missile test.

"I once again condemn with the greatest force the missile launch yesterday and now we must increase sanctions," Macron told France 24 television.
"I am counting a lot in particular on China and Russia in order to take the most difficult and effective sanctions," he added, speaking during an interview from Abidjan in Ivory Coast.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark Heinrich)

