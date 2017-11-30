WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote later Wednesday on whether to begin debate on a Republican tax bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the chamber.

Senate to vote Wednesday on opening debate on tax bill

"Today the Senate will take the next important step toward fixing the tax code and helping middle-class families keep more of their hard earned money," McConnell, a Republican, said as he opened the Senate. Members would vote to begin debate on the bill, he added.

Democrats oppose the legislation, but only a simple majority is needed to start debate under special rules governing the tax legislation, which aims to cut taxes to businesses and individuals. Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Senate.







(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Frances Kerry)