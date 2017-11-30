News

Turkey's Erdogan, Germany's Steinmeier discuss improving relations: Turkish sources

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the need to improve ties between their countries and take mutual steps to that end during a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish presidential sources said.

Aside from bilateral relations, the sources said, Erdogan also briefed Steinmeier about a summit on Syria's conflict held by Turkey, Russia and Iran in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Nov. 22.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Mark Heinrich)

