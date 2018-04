NEW YORK (Reuters) - Venezuela's government has not officially notified the United Nations of any changes to its representation at the organization, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.

Four sources told Reuters on Wednesday that Rafael Ramirez, a former oil czar turned U.N. diplomat, had been sacked from his post amid a broad oil industry anti-corruption campaign.



(Reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York, writing by Brian Ellsworth)