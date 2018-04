THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Dutch police have declared the courtroom where a Bosnian Croat war crimes defendant said he drank poison on Wednesday during his appeals verdict a crime scene, the presiding judge said.

Slobodan Praljak, 72, was receiving medical treatment while judge Carmel Agius continued to read the judgment in the final case the United Nations Yugoslav tribunal will hear before it closes next month.



