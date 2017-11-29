News

Barnier says 'still working' on Brexit terms with Britain

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday he was "still working" to reach agreement with Britain about its exit from the bloc.

"We are still working. (That is) the only comment I can make," Barnier said after a speech at the Berlin Security Conference, when asked about reports that Britain had offered to pay much of what the EU was demanding to settle a Brexit "divorce bill".
"I am working for an agreement," Barnier told Reuters.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

