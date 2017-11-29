South Korea says Japan's Abe considering attending Pyeongchang Olympics

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering attending the winter Olympics in South Korea in February despite escalating tension after North Korea's latest missile test on Wednesday, the South's presidential office said.

Abe raised the possibility of attending the games during a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which they said they would "no longer tolerate" North Korea's increasing security threats and they would tighten sanctions and pressure against it, Moon's press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, told a news briefing.



(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Robert Birsel)