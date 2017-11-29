Germany summons North Korea's ambassador over missile test

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany strongly condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday, adding that he would summon North Korea's ambassador.

"North Korea has again breached international law. North Korea's ruthless behavior poses a huge threat to international security," Gabriel said in a statement.

North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully tested a powerful new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that put the entire U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.



