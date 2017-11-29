Revealed: The best supermarket savings this Christmas

News

Seven News has exclusive results from a Choice Christmas supermarket survey which compares prices for a trolley of festive goods, revealing where to find the biggest savings.

Christmas is an expensive time - not just for presents, but for festive food. Source: 7 News

Choice's Tom Godfrey says seven out of 10 Australians are feeling the pinch at the checkout in the lead-up to Christmas.

On one day, Choice shopped for equivalent baskets of 22 items, buying online at Coles and Woolworths and in-store at Aldi.

Tom Godfrey of Choice says consumers are feeling the pinch. Source: 7 News

Choice put together three Christmas trolleys from Coles, Woolworths and Aldi, then compared the prices. Source: 7 News

The items included ham, turkey, prawns, plum pudding, mince pies, chocolates - all the things Australians love to eat at Christmas.

Godfrey says Choice found huge gaps in Christmas prices across the three supermarket giants.

The basket of goods at Woolworths $217.05, Coles $200.25, and Aldi was the cheapest at $177.50 - $39.55 cheaper than Woolworths and $22.75 cheaper than Coles.

There were significant price differences, with Aldi the cheapest. Source: 7 News

"The Woolworths turkey was the cheapest across our shop, but the price really blew out when it came to the mixed nuts, the salmon and the ham," Mr Godfrey said.

While price is king for those on a tight budget, quality and value are also important.

Sometimes it's worth paying a little more for quality. Source: 7 News

It can be worth paying a little more for a better product , especially for the Christmas table.

Woolworths' Steve Donohue said the supermarket offered $9 per kilo for a "half-leg bone-in smoked ham, and we are really pleased that it just picked up the award for the best ham available around Australia from the PorkMark Awards".

A Woolworths ham was recently given a PorkMark award. Source: 7 News

Coles' Martine Alpins said: "To set ourselves apart, Coles has created a really unique range of puddings and pies, and they're already flying off the shelves."

