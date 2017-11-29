Teen dies from allergic reaction to dogs at party, hosts withhold address for an ambulance

A teenage girl has died after suffering a severe allergic reaction to dogs at a house party, a court inquest has heard.

Kiana Owen was socialising with friends at an 18th birthday party in the English town of Wallsend when she started struggling to breathe.

Shortly after 1am on September 3, 2016 the 17-year-old asthma sufferer wandered into the backyard to call herself an ambulance, but having never been to the property she was unable to give the responder details of her location.

An inquest at the Newcastle Coroner’s Court has now heard that when Ms Owen asked tenants Lewis Collins and Kimberley Heston, who was pregnant at the time, for an address, they didn’t give it out over fears emergency services “may have informed social services”.

“That’s why I didn’t want to give my address - I didn’t know she was on the phone to the ambulance at the time,” Ms Heston told the inquest.

"I didn’t know she was allergic to dogs but we put the dogs in the kitchen when she started feeling unwell.

“I didn’t know it was that bad until later when everyone went outside and she was in the alley, on the floor.”

After eventually receiving information from other people at the party, the ambulance arrived, finding the teenager in cardiac arrest in the back lane behind the house at 1.38am.

She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where she was pronounced dead at 2.53am.

The hearing heard that she had suffered a mild asthma attack two weeks earlier after having an allergic reaction to her grandma’s dogs.

Chest physician Dr Samuel Stenton told the inquest that Kiana’s attack was so severe it would have been “irredeemable” within six minutes of her making the call.

Coroner Karen Dilks said Kiana suffered “an acute and rapidly progressing attack”.

“There may not be a Good Samaritan rule, we may not be compelled to help others, we may sometimes be inclined to put our own interests before those of others, however some of the decisions we make can have catastrophic consequences.

“In this case there is no evidence to suggest that’s the case, but it could so easily have been otherwise.”

Detective Sergeant Flynn police considered potential criminal offences, but said “there was no duty of care… and no legal case to be answered”.