Texas church shooting victim's family files first claim against U.S. Air Force

By Tina Bellon

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Parents of one of the victims who died in the Nov. 5 shooting at a Texas church on Tuesday filed a claim against the U.S. Air Force.

The claim said the Air Force acted negligently when it failed to report the criminal record of Devin Kelly to a federal database that would have prevented him from legally purchasing a firearm.

Kelly killed 26 people and wounded more than 20 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)