PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Tuesday what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea and called for greater pressure on Pyongyang.

"I condemn the new ballistic irresponsible trial of North Korea. It reinforces our determination to increase the pressure on Pyongyang and our solidarity to our partners," Macron said on Twitter.





