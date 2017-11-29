The Aussie beach named second best in the world

From the emerald waters in Seychelles to the pink sand at the Bahamas, the top 50 best beaches across the globe have been revealed.

The list was compiled by FlightNetwork with input from over 600 travel journalists, editors and bloggers to get the "most trustworthy and accurate" record.

Australia had four stunning beaches in the top 50 - located in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia.

Coming in at second place on the list Whitehaven Beach at Queensland's Whitsunday Island.

The sand at Whitehaven was described as "some of the whitest on earth" and the outside temperature always hovers around 27C.

The Queensland beach is only accessible by helicopter, sea plane or boat and received a ten out of ten for water quality and remoteness.

Listed just a few spots behind Whitehaven at number eight was Hyams Beach in on the south coast of New South Wales, 180 km south of Sydney.

Hyams Beach runs along Jervis Bay and was described in FlightNetwork's list as "postcard-worthy" with a backdrop of the national park.

Lucky Bay, on the south coast of Western Australia also made the list at number 18, with its "blindingly white sand" and kangaroo visits.

Turquoise Bay in Western Australia came in at 29 and was described as having "the purest and most vivid turquoise coloured waters."

The winner of the 50 best beaches was Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos, which is widely known for its colourful barrier reef and absence of rubbish and pollution.

Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas, Hidden Beach in Mexico and Anse Lazio in Seychelles also made the top ten.