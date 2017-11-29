BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday said she regretted a conservative minister's vote in favor of an EU proposal to extend the use of a weed-killer against the wishes of a cabinet colleague, adding such incident should not happen again.

German minister's vote on weed-killer should not happen again: Merkel

"As for the vote of the agriculture ministry yesterday on glyphosate, this did not comply with the instructions worked out by the federal government," Merkel said.

"I expect that such an incident will not be repeated."



(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)