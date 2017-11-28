Kremlin: no firm date yet for proposed congress of Syria's peoples

MOSCOW (Reuters) - No firm date has been set yet for a Congress of Syria's peoples proposed by Russia, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, stressing that such a forum should be as inclusive as possible.

"There is no clarity yet (on the date), no one is setting a task for himself to adjust this event to the New Year holidays or after them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

"The main thing is to properly prepare and agree the lists (of the participants) - this is precisely the hardest part of it."



(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)