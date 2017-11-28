News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
The woman who helps hoarders - and wants people to know they're not just 'lazy'
Squalor, faeces and rotting groceries: The truth about hoarders revealed

Irish independent ministers say political situation 'very grave'

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The two independent cabinet ministers that support Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's minority government said the uncertainty over the future of his deputy prime minister was 'very grave'.

"The situation is very grave. We will make our views known to the taoiseach (prime minister) at cabinet this morning," the Independent Alliance group's Finian McGrath told reporters. He would not comment on whether the deputy prime minister should resign.


(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Padraic Halpin)

Back To Top