GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has received assurances that the Syrian government delegation will attend peace talks in Geneva this week, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

U.N. envoy says told to expect Syrian government delegation on Wednesday

Earlier the pro-Damascus Syrian newspaper al-Watan reported that the Syrian government delegation to U.N.-backed peace talks in Geneva this week has not yet left Damascus and may announce on Tuesday whether it will participate.

"The Government delegation has not yet arrived, the Special Envoy received a message that they are planning to arrive tomorrow, which is the 29th of November," U.N. spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a news briefing in Geneva, declining to give details. "At least we know that they are coming."



(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles)